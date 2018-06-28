Islamorada is getting a pedestrian bridge over U.S. 1. Here's when construction will begin

Construction on a pedestrian bridge over U.S. 1 in Islamorada is scheduled to begin in November 2019, which state and local officials hope will help the flow of traffic on the highway during busy public events at Founders Park.
Work on the $2.5 million bridge is expected to take about a year, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. During construction, there will be temporary lane closings "during non-peak hours," according to the FDOT.
Islamorada Village Councilman Mike Forster began pushing for the bridge about three years ago because traffic backs up for miles in both directions during popular events at the mile marker 87 park, like February's Gigantic Nautical Flea Market and the Holiday Festival in December.
FDOT approved the bridge last August. Information on which companies bid on the project was not immediately available.
The bridge will include stairs, a ramp and an elevator. There will also be an asphalt path leading to the bridge from the Old Highway.
FDOT will have a public meeting about the bridge from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 10 at Founders Park.
