The old meth-taped-to-privates smuggling ploy busted at Keys jail, cops say

A Monroe County jail inmate assigned to work release detail returned from his shift at Denny's in Key West on Friday with a bag of crystal methamphetamine attached to his privates, police say..
Jesus Ginjauma, 22, is eight months into his 12-month jail sentence for possession with intent to sell cocaine and will likely be spending more time in the Stock Island lockup after his arrest Friday morning on a felony charge of smuggling contraband into a detention facility charge.
According to Monroe County Sheriff's Office Sgt. David Lariz's report, the machine at the jail that scans for drugs and other contraband on inmates' bodies was not working Friday. So detention deputies strip-searched Ginjauma when he returned from working the night shift at the Duval Street Denny's at 6:45 a.m.
A deputy, according to Lariz's report, "located the contraband on inmate Ginjauma tied with the cellophane to his scrotum."
Ginjauma told Lariz that his new bunk mate, whom he called "Noone," threatened him with violence if he didn't smuggle the drugs into the jail, saying, "Either you bring it back in, or I will beat your ass," Lariz wrote in his report.
Ginjauma told Lariz that he agreed to cooperate with Noone because he didn't want any trouble with only four more months to go in his sentence. Monroe County Circuit Judge Luis Garcia sentenced Ginjauma in April with credit for time served since he was arrested in December, according to court records.
Ginjauma said someone dropped the meth off to him at the restaurant, according to Lariz's report.
Comments