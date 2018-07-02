Boat strikes channel marker off Key Largo, passenger ejected.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to a boat accident Monday afternoon where a vessel hit a channel marker, ejecting a passenger.
The collision happened shortly after 2 p.m. as the boat was approaching Grouper Creek near Key Largo.
Despite the woman being thrown from the boat, no one was hurt, said FWC Officer Bobby Dube, spokesman for the agency.
FWC and Coast Guard boats remained at the scene, off mile marker 102, bay side, at 3:30 p.m.
Comments