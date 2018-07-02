The car's driver was stopped for his driving. His passenger faces deportation.

A Guatemalan man faces deportation following a traffic stop Sunday after federal agents ran his ID and discovered he was in the country illegally and ordered removed eight months ago, according to court records.
Pedro Adalberto Alvarado-Figueroa, 30, was one of four men riding in a Nissan Altima that a Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputy pulled over in Marathon Sunday for "unsafe driving," U.S. Border Patrol Agent Solomon Orozco wrote in his report. The complaint did not provide the time of the stop.
Alvarado-Figueroa handed the deputy his Guatemalan passport when the officer asked the car's occupants for identification, according to Orozco's complaint.
Border Patrol agents responded to the traffic stop and Alvarado-Figueroa "admitted he was a Guatemalan national who was unlawfully present in the United States and did not have any immigration documents to allow him to be in or remain in the United States legally," Orozco wrote in his report.
According to Alvarado-Figueroa's "alien file," Border Patrol agents arrested him on Oct. 21,2017, in New Mexico, and he was deported back to Guatemala on Dec. 13.
