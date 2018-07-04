Participants in the Key Largo Fourth of July Parade throw candy, beads, and other treats at people lined up to watch the floats.
Participants in the Key Largo Fourth of July Parade throw candy, beads, and other treats at people lined up to watch the floats. David Goodhue dgoodhue@flkeysnews.com
Participants in the Key Largo Fourth of July Parade throw candy, beads, and other treats at people lined up to watch the floats. David Goodhue dgoodhue@flkeysnews.com

Local

Take a look at who's on parade in Key Largo

By David Goodhue

dgoodhue@flkeysnews.com

July 04, 2018 03:08 PM

Hundreds of people lined U.S. 1 in Key Largo to catch the annual Fourth of July parade on Wednesday.

Floats included the usual mix of political candidates, businesses and nonprofits celebrating the nation's birthday.

The theme this year was "Fallen First Responders," and the judges of the floats were the family and friends of Monroe County Sheriff's Office Deputy Melissa Powers, who was killed in a vehicle crash on duty.

Winners this year:

  • Most Patriotic Float: The American Legion

  • Best Theme: Florida Keys Board of Realtors

  • Most Beautiful Float: Burton Memorial United Methodist Church

  • Best Business Float: Boat Depot

The Golden Conch Grand Marshal Award went to Deputy Power's family, Autumn and Laz Guerrero.

  Comments  