Take a look at who's on parade in Key Largo

Hundreds of people lined U.S. 1 in Key Largo to catch the annual Fourth of July parade on Wednesday.
Floats included the usual mix of political candidates, businesses and nonprofits celebrating the nation's birthday.
The theme this year was "Fallen First Responders," and the judges of the floats were the family and friends of Monroe County Sheriff's Office Deputy Melissa Powers, who was killed in a vehicle crash on duty.
Winners this year:
- Most Patriotic Float: The American Legion
- Best Theme: Florida Keys Board of Realtors
- Most Beautiful Float: Burton Memorial United Methodist Church
- Best Business Float: Boat Depot
The Golden Conch Grand Marshal Award went to Deputy Power's family, Autumn and Laz Guerrero.
