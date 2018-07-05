Key West couple trade turns in jail after each is accused of battery, police say

A Key West public school teacher was jailed this week on a charge of domestic battery on her live-in boyfriend, police said.
A day later, the boyfriend was arrested and charged with punching her friend in the face and threatening him with a knife.
Ashlie Hood, 38, an art teacher at Horace O'Bryant School, is accused of scratching William Siewers' back on July 3 at their home on Albury Street during a dispute. She told cops he attacked her and she wanted to kick him out of her house, but an officer said he didn't see any marks or bruises on her.
Earlier that night, the police had been called to their home and officers separated them for the night. Hood said she returned to the home to get some medicine. She was charged with misdemeanor battery.
Siewers said Hood attacked him.
The couple has been together for about three months, according to the arrest report.
Siewers, however, drew felony charges July 4 after police said he jumped the fence of a Petronia Street home where Hood was staying temporarily. He was carrying a knife and punched her friend in the jaw, the arrest report says.
The friend, who was there with his two children, fought back by hitting Siewers with a chair, the report said. Siewers was arrested with "bright red blood" coming from his head, arms and legs.
Siewers was drunk during both incidents, police said. On Thursday, he remained at the Stock Island Detention Center, with bail set at $40,000.
Hood was hired by the Monroe County School District in August 2015, a schools spokeswoman said. Hood isn't teaching this summer. She was released from jail July 3 after spending about eleven hours there.
