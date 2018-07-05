Coast Guard rescues nine people from sinking boat off Islamorada

Crews from Coast Guard Station Islamorada saved nine people from a sinking boat off Plantation Key Thursday afternoon.
According to Station Islamorada, the 19-foot rental vessel sank around 4 p.m. at Hens and Chickens Reef, a shallow coral reef popular with snorkelers.
The Coast Guard crew members were able to get all the passengers, who were on a snorkeling excursion, on board a patrol boat without injuries.
The boat was anchored when it began taking on water, and some of the passengers started jumping in the water, according to Station Islamorada.
