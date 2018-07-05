A 19-foot vessel goes down off the coast of Islamorada Thursday, July 5, 2018, after crews from Coast Guard Station Islamorada rescued all nine passengers.
Local

Coast Guard rescues nine people from sinking boat off Islamorada

By David Goodhue

dgoodhue@flkeysnews.com

July 05, 2018 07:40 PM

Crews from Coast Guard Station Islamorada saved nine people from a sinking boat off Plantation Key Thursday afternoon.

According to Station Islamorada, the 19-foot rental vessel sank around 4 p.m. at Hens and Chickens Reef, a shallow coral reef popular with snorkelers.

Hens & Chickens survivors.jpg
The nine people saved from their sinking vessel off Islamorada Thursday, July 5, 2018, gather for a photo with their rescuers.
Coast Guard Station Islamorada

The Coast Guard crew members were able to get all the passengers, who were on a snorkeling excursion, on board a patrol boat without injuries.

The boat was anchored when it began taking on water, and some of the passengers started jumping in the water, according to Station Islamorada.

