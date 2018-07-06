He hasn't been out of prison a year yet. He was just caught selling 'molly,' cops say

A Key West man was arrested Friday morning after police said they found 1.6 pounds of the synthetic drug MDMA —or molly — on him.
Robert Lee Brown, 43, a convicted felon, was arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine and also selling marijuana since he was allegedly caught with more than 10 ounces of that drug. Both charges are felonies.
A special investigative unit with the Key West police served a search warrant on a home in Poinciana Plaza at 1647 Brunson Ct.
Brown, if convicted, could face 15 years in prison, the minimum mandatory prison sentence for 200 grams. The amount of molly found on him was more than three times 200 grams.
Brown was released from prison last August after serving nearly four years for dealing cocaine and is currently on probation until 2021.
