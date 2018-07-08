The pregnant woman and the 2-year-old went to the hospital. He went to jail

A Stock Island man is in jail on charges of domestic violence against a pregnant woman and child abuse on a 2-year-old.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office took Maycol Josue Jacinto Sanchez to jail Saturday night. Before deputies left with Sanchez, Monroe County Fire Rescue took the pregnant woman, with injuries to her back and foot, to Lower Keys Medical Center. Ahead of that, a relative was hustling a 2-year-old to the same place with a head injury and possible concussion, according to the sheriff's office.
Jacinto Sanchez remains in Monroe County Jail on charges of child abuse without great bodily harm and aggravated battery against a woman the batterer knew was pregnant
Keys deputies said this all came from an argument before 7 Saturday evening. Jacinto Sanchez, a 24-year-old who works in construction, and the woman got into an argument while she gave the 2-year-old a bath.
Witnesses told deputies Sanchez pushed the child and punched the woman in the back.
