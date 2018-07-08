Barracuda bites man snorkeling off Key Largo Saturday

A barracuda bit a man on the leg when he was snorkeling off Key Largo Saturday afternoon.
The man was swimming within John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park when he was bitten, Officer Bobby Dube with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Sunday.
Chief Don Bock, with the Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Corps, which treated the man's injuries when he was brought to shore, said he was bitten below the knee.
"It wasn't anything life-threatening," Bock said.
Dee Ann Miller, media relations manager with the Department of Environmental Protection, which oversees the state parks system, was not immediately available for comment about the fish bite.
Follow David Goodhue on Twitter @DavidGoodhue
Comments