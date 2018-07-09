It was a traffic stop in the Keys one moment, and an immigration arrest the next

For the second time in a week, a traffic stop by local law enforcement in the Keys ended with an immigration arrest.

Abraham Sanchez, 31, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck last Tuesday, when he was pulled over by a Monroe County sheriff's deputy in Marathon for "traffic violations," according to a U.S. Border Patrol arrest report.

Sanchez provided the deputy his Mexican passport as identification. Border Patrol agents arrived at the traffic stop and interviewed Sanchez and his passenger.

According to Boarder Patrol Agent Christopher Talbert's report, Sanchez admitted he was a Mexican citizen in the country illegally.

Agents arrested Sanchez, and when they searched him, they found a fake Social Security card and a bogus permanent-resident card, Talbert wrote in his report.

Sanchez also had an "alien registration number" that belonged to another person, according to the report.

He was taken to Monroe County Jail.

Sanchez's arrest came two days after a deputy pulled over a car full of men, also in Marathon, and one of the passengers, Pedro Adalberto Alvarado-Figueroa, 30, was found to be a Guatemalan resident in the U.S. illegally.

Alvarado-Figueroa, according to the Border Patrol, was arrested in New Mexico in October 2017 and deported back to Guatemala in December.