A wildlife cop served time for running drugs. Now, cops say he broke his probation

A former state wildlife officer convicted of dealing cocaine and heroin in 2009 was arrested Monday and accused of violating his probation nearly three months after being released from prison.
Jonathan Scott Jacox, 42, was arrested on Big Coppitt Key on a U.S. Marshal's Office warrant. He had been released from federal custody April 20, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
The arrest report gives no specifics on what the violation was and federal court documents dated May 10 are sealed.
Jacox, formerly an officer for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, was arrested at 11:11 a.m. at 215 Shore Ave. near mile marker 10 and taken to the Stock Island Detention Center, according to jail records.
The arrest report doesn't list Jacox's current address or occupation. He is due in federal court in Key West for a hearing July 10 starting at 1:30 p.m.
Jacox was originally arrested April 17, 2009, after transporting what he believed to be cocaine and heroin to people he believed were drug traffickers.
But the deal was a federal undercover operation.
Shawn Hernandez, a former Monroe County Sheriff's Office corrections officer, was also arrested in the sting.
Jacox pleaded guilty in June 2009 to charges of possession with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine and more than one kilogram of heroin, along with using a firearm during drug trafficking.
He was sentenced to 7.5 years by U.S. District Court Judge Donald Graham in Miami.
Hernandez also pleaded guilty to six charges related to the drug deal and was sent to prison for 16.25 years.
