Keys inmate used a toothbrush as a weapon on a guard, cops say

A Key West jail inmate was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police said he attacked two guards with a shank crafted from a plastic toothbrush.
Darius Rotham Williams, 22, listed as a homeless cook in Key West, sharpened the toothbrush and lured guards to his cell at 6:23 a.m. Monday by banging on the door and claiming he had a medical emergency, the arrest report states.
The handmade weapon was strong enough to put minor puncture wounds into the hands of Detention Deputies Jackson Pierrilu and Jatavi Lee, police said.
When guards peered through the cell's food slot they couldn't see anything because Williams had blocked their view by propping his mattress against the door.
A guard opened the cell and Williams kicked the door and charged at them. He had a sharp object wrapped to his wrist with a brown towel and tried to punch a guard in the face with it, according to the report.
Another guard tackled Williams, who allegedly resisted and kept fighting them while on the ground. It took several deputies to restrain and finally handcuff him and place him in a "restraint chair," guards said.
Williams was also arrested and charged with felony battery and felony resisting an officer with violence.
Williams had been arrested May 14 and jailed on charges of battery, obstruction of justice and possession of an unlicensed electric weapon — all misdemeanors.
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated the inmate used a sharpened plastic eating utensil as a weapon.
