He was out of jail for just 5 days. Then Key West police came knocking again

Robert Lee Brown didn't last long on the streets after his July 6 arrest for allegedly dealing Molly in Key West.
Five days later, Brown, 43, who had posted a $15,000 bond the day after his first arrest, was sent back to jail.
Key West police arrested him July 11 on two warrants alleging he dealt heroin and another accusing him of dealing in a synthetic narcotic.
Details of his most recent arrest were not available immediately Wednesday.
"Either it’s still ongoing or it’s the result of multiple buy operations," police spokeswoman Alyson Crean said of the case.
Brown on Wednesday remained at the Stock Island Detention Center, this time on $300,000 bond, according to jail records.
On the morning of July 6, Brown, a convicted felon with a history of dealing cocaine, was busted, accused of trafficking in methamphetamine and also selling marijuana. He was found with 1.6 pounds of Molly and 10 ounces of marijuana, police said.
A special investigative unit with Key West police served a search warrant on a home in Poinciana Plaza at 1647 Brunson Ct., which on Wednesday was listed as his home address.
Brown, if convicted of the Molly charge alone, could face 15 years in prison.
Brown was released from prison last August after serving nearly four years for dealing cocaine. He is on probation until 2021.
