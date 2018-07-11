The sheriff was on the road. Then he saw two rolling truck tires hit a family’s van

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay was all hands on deck this week when he saw a crash right before his eyes on the Overseas Highway.
At about 10 a.m. Tuesday, Ramsay was driving on U.S. 1 at mile marker 18.5 when two tires and a rim came off a tractor-trailer.
The rim rolled into the southbound lane and struck a Toyota Sienna minivan, according to Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the sheriff.
Inside the minivan were a woman and her two small children.
“Luckily, the mother did the right thing. She turned at the right time,” Ramsay said. “The tire didn’t strike her vehicle square, but it tore down the side of the minivan, totaling it.”
Ramsay pulled over the tractor-trailer, saying the driver may not have even known the tires had come off. He then raced to the minivan to provide first-aid to the family.
No injuries were reported.
“It could have been a very different situation had the mother not reacted quickly,” Ramsay said.
Ramsay called Monroe County Fire Rescue. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
Comments