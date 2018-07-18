A Key West man went diving in the Gulf. He never regained consciousness

A 31-year-old Key West man died Tuesday night after diving in the Gulf of Mexico near Cottrell Key, police said.
Jonathan Christopher Saporito was pronounced dead at Coast Guard Station Key West shortly after 7 p.m., after he was pulled from the water.
Saporito was diving on a hookah rig west of Key West, said Adam Linhardt, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
The Coast Guard responded to the scene where they found two men trying to revive Saporito aboard a 24-foot-long Aquasport boat.
“No foul play is suspected,” Linhardt said. An autopsy has been scheduled.
Witnesses told police they had been diving at a depth of about 22 feet. The divers were taking turns, with two in the water at one time, since about 2 p.m.
At 7 p.m., one diver came up but Saporito did not.
“They tugged on the air line,” Linhardt said. “There was no response.”
The two men pulled Saporito aboard. He was unresponsive.
The divers called 911 and began CPR.
Comments