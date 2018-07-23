A drunken herbalist yelled at a 2-year-old boy at a bar, cops say. Then came an arrest

A drunken tourist was arrested for yelling at a 2-year-old boy at a Key West restaurant, according to a police report.
Hilary Cyr Greider, 53, who is listed as an herbalist from Orlando, was upset that the child did not want to talk to her and began yelling at the boy, witnesses told police.
She also was cursing at the parents and causing a scene at the Waterfront Brewery, 201 William St., at about 9 p.m. July 21, police said.
Greider, who police said appeared intoxicated, said she was trying to care for the child because she did not see his parents around.
“Greider said the parents were the ones yelling at her,” according to the report. The restaurant’s managers told police they wished to press charges.
Greider was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
