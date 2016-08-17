Woman sues Key West hospital for billing fraud

Key West’s only hospital knowingly tried to collect more than twice it was legally owed by a patient who in 2015 racked up more than $17,700 in medical bills after a car crash, according to a federal lawsuit claiming a system of financial fraud.
Gertrude Millien of Las Vegas was treated at Lower Keys Medical Center in May 2015 when she was rear-ended by another car while driving in Key West. Her personal-injury provider shelled out $8,364 to the hospital, which the lawsuit says could only under Florida consumer law bill a portion of the bill.
Instead of billing Millien for 20 percent of the statutorily allowed amount, $2,091 in her case, the hospital demanded 20 percent of the entire gross medical bill, or $5,823, her attorneys say.
Millien wants a judge to certify her complaint as a class-action lawsuit, claiming she is ust one of an estimated 5,000 patients over-billed by the hospital, which showed “wanton and reckless disregard for the rights” of consumers.
“All class members’ rights were violated by the same scheme,” the lawsuit states.
The suit, filed Friday against Key West HMA — which does businesss as Lower Keys Medical Center —in Key West by the Leesfield Scolaro firm in Miami was assigned to Senior Judge James Lawrence King. No court dates have been set and the hospital had been issued a summons on Friday.
Millien’s case comes at a time when Key West city leaders have called for changes at the 167-bed for-profit hospital, owned by the corporate giant Community Health Systems, based in Franklin, Tenn.
“While we have not yet been served with this lawsuit, an initial review of the allegations contained in it appears to reveal a number of factual and legal inaccuracies. We are currently reviewing Ms. Millien’s accounts to make sure her case was handled appropriately by both her automobile insurance carrier and the hospital,” CHS spokeswoman Rebecca Ayer said in a Tuesday statement.
Last month, the hospital’s chief executive, Nicki Will, resigned abruptly after 13 years on the job.
Last week, some 200 people attended a public workshop held by the City Commission to air out grievances from doctors, patients and former employees. The nearly four-hour meeting included hospital representatives promising improvements.
City Commissioner Sam Kaufman on Tuesday night was set to present a proposal to order the city attorney to investigate the hospital, 5900 College Road, and take steps to changing its ownership from private to public or to a nonprofit with local oversight.
Monroe County has three hospitals: Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island, Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon and Mariners Hospital in Tavernier. The Marathon hospital is locally owned but its operation is contracted out, while Mariners is owned by Baptist Health.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
