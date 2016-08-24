Everglades park resumes marker-removal plan in Florida Bay

A project to remove more than two dozen navigational markers from Everglades National Park waters and in Florida Bay begins this week and could be finished by mid-September.
Most of the markers designated for removal lie in the Shark River area, west of the park’s Flamingo base.
Navigation aids marking entrances at Shark River and Little Shark River will remain, along with markers “at other strategic places,” said project manager Mark Jester. “We’re leaving a couple in Whitewater Bay but most of the intermediate [channel markers] are coming out.”
Markers will be removed from Coot Bay, Cormorant Pass and Oyster Bay. Two markers near Joe Kemp Channel, just east of Flamingo, also are scheduled for removal.
Channel markers into the Flamingo basin and seven lighted markers in Florida Bay will not be affected. The park takes over maintenance of the Flamingo channel markers and the U.S. Coast Guard will continue to maintain the lighted markers.
The Coast Guard in 2014 sought to transfer all of the 67 park and bay markers to the National Park Service for maintenance. The Park Service declined, citing upkeep costs that would “divert already-scarce funding from other programs.”
The Coast Guard and park agreed to remove 30 markers. Registered fishing guides were consulted and have been notified of the marker removals.
“It’s something they had to do because of the money situation,” Key Largo backcountry guide Lain Goodwin said Tuesday. “I don’t think it will affect much.”
Jester said more than a dozen markers were removed in January. “I’m not aware of any visitor complaints,” he said. “That tells me people who use these areas as pretty clued in on navigating.”
Everglades National Park is continuing to phase in efforts to require a free online boating class for Florida Bay users, and start charging for annual or short-term vessel permits. Funds from the permits would go toward education and enforcement.
