Breeding GM mosquitoes being fed horse blood

The female mosquitoes whose genetically modified offspring could soon be released into a Lower Keys neighborhood in an experiment to combat insects that carry the Zika virus are fed a steady diet of blood from horses kept at a United Kingdom facility for the purpose of medical research.
The blood is supplied by a British firm TCS Bioscience and sold to Oxitec, another British company who was given permission by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Aug. 5 to release lab-created male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the species that spreads Zika, in hopes they will breed with natural Aedes aegypti females.
According to Oxitec, the offspring will not live to adulthood and the local population of Aedes aegypti will die off or be significantly reduced. The trial release is intended for the Key Haven community, about a mile east of Key West.
The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District’s board has not approved the controversial experiment, and a decision will not be made pending the results of nonbinding referendums on the issue to be presented to voters in November.
The blood the GM mosquitoes’ moms are eating comes from a “closed herd of healthy horses permanently housed in the UK, under regular veterinarian supervision, that are screened for equine infectious anemia and equine viral arteritis, among other pathogens, to minimize the potential for contamination of the blood by virus, bacteria or other pathogenic agents,” reads an FDA environmental assessment of Oxitec’s plans dated Aug. 5.
The horse blood is not tested for viruses like Zika, dengue fever or chikungunya because Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus (which carries dengue and chikungunya) mosquitoes are not present in the UK.
“As a result, the blood collected from these horses would be free of such arboviruses,” according to the FDA assessment.
Derric Nimmo, Oxitec’s senior scientist for the Keys trial, did not respond to an email asking for more details about the horses used to feed the mosquitoes in the lab. A spokesperson for the Mosquito Control District also could not be immediately reached for comment.
Zika is linked to a severe birth defect, microcephaly, that shrinks fetuses’ brains and skulls. The virus is widespread in South and Central America and is spreading in the United States. As of Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 494 cases that were contracted by state residents while traveling abroad, and 37 cases that were locally transmitted -- 36 in Miami-Dade County and one in Pinellas County. Zika was found in 69 pregnant women in Florida. One travel-related Zika case has been confirmed in Monroe County.
The section of the FDA assessment that details the horse blood was posted on the Facebook page of Never Again, a community group started by those opposed to Oxitec’s plans to release the GM mosquitoes.
“GMO mosquitoes, modified DNA, using the blood of horses for mosquito food,” wrote Marathon resident Susan Gallant. “This is the zombie apocalypse right here in Marathon.”
