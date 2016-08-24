District 4 Mosquito Board candidates agree on some issues

Islamorada residents Janet Wood and Larry Zettwoch have more than one thing in common.
Both candidates, Republicans in the Aug. 30 primary election for District 4 in the Florida Keys Mosquito Control Board, share a concern over the possible release of genetically modified female mosquitoes in a test program by British biotech company Oxitec in the Lower Keys. Oxitec says the offspring of its GM mosquitoes die almost immediately, resulting in a smaller population of Aedes aegypti, the mosquito species that spreads Zika.
Zettwoch said he can’t support the proposed release until he is certain the process is safe and effective but would support Key Haven residents either way in their referendum on Nov. 8. The nonbinding referendum is actually two: One asking Key Haven residents if they support a test release in their Lower Keys neioghborhood and one asking countywide voters the same thing.
Wood said she does not believe anyone should have testing on their property without consent. She opposes the GM bug release and said she believes the health and safety of the community should be the Mosquito Control Board’s top priority, not the construction of two adjacent buildings on Big Coppitt Key that would result in a proposed 45 percent tax hike.
The need for the buildings arose following the city of Key West’s decision not to renew the district’s lease of a city-owned building on Stock Island. Currently, 36 employees work in the Key West offices. Most are field inspectors and four are accounting employees. Instead, Wood said the board should focus on putting money aside, with the four accounting employees working in Marathon.
Zettwoch does not oppose the construction of the new buildings but disagrees with the expense. “We don’t need a Taj Mahal,” he said.
Wood said her civic involvement throughout Monroe County qualifies her for the seat. She has been an Islamorada resident for 61 years, is single and has one daughter, Sami Jo. Wood is an interior designer and partner with ACE Hardware and has volunteered with the U.S. Coast Guard for more than 20 years. She has also been a Guardian ad Litem since 2009 as a “voice for the child” in family sensitive situations involving court matters.
Zettwoch said his background would provide important insights into board decisions and their ramifications. He is on the Islamorada Moose Lodge 2151 board, was a director for the U.S. Air Force Reserve Admissions Liaison Program and is president of the Port Antigua Property Owners Association. He has been an Islamorada resident for more than 25 years and said the cornerstones of his candidacy are effective communication, fiscal responsibility and advanced, environmentally friendly technology.
“What I see is a lack of leadership and I see some management practices that need to be improved,” he said of the current board.
He and his wife, Dennie, have a two grown children, daughter Allison and son Evan, and one grandson, Skylar.
Pediatrician Stanley Zuba is running on the Democrat Party line in the Nov. 8 election.
