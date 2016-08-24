Mosquito Board candidates differ on new Lower Keys building

One Florida Keys Mosquito Control Board candidate in District 3 in the Aug. 30 primary election says he’s running to see change while his Republican opponent hopes to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather.
Stephen Hammond, a single 16-year resident of Key West, is running for the board for a second time and considers himself a fiscal conservative who “couldn’t sit around and complain anymore without doing something.” He faces Brandon Pinder, with the winner squaring off against incumbent Democrat Steve Smith in the Nov. 8 general election. All three live in Key West.
“Some people I believe get into office and I feel like they don’t feel they’re responsible to the taxpayers anymore,” Hammond said, adding that he’d like to see board terms go from four years to two to increase accountability.
Had he been elected as the District 3 commissioner when he ran in 2012, Hammond said he would never have voted to construct two adjacent buildings on Big Coppitt Key that would result in a proposed 45 percent property tax hike. The need for the new buildings arose following the city of Key West’s decision not to renew the district’s lease of a city-owned building on Stock Island.
“All of the project money will not eliminate one mosquito,” Hammond said.
Pinder, said there is a need for the proposed storage facility for equipment and chemicals, but he believes the $6.3 million project’s cost could be reduced.
On the proposed release of genetically modified mosquitoes and a referendum on Nov. 8 involving a test program by British biotech company Oxitec in the Lower Keys and Monroe County, Hammond said the voters should be heard. Oxitec says the offspring of its GM mosquitoes die almost immediately, resulting in a smaller population of Aedes aegypti, the mosquito species that spreads Zika.
“If the voters don’t want to be a part of this trial, then we should respect their wishes, as long as the health of Monroe County residents is not in jeopardy. I’m not saying I refuse the GM mosquitoes, but we can be prepared,” he said.
Pinder said he disagrees with the release of GM mosquitoes for the time being due to a lack of information about the after-effects, but if there were a community in Florida that did not object to the release of GM mosquitoes and welcomed the experiment, he would support it.
His grandfather, the late Joe Pinder, served on the Mosquito Control Board for 17 years. In addition to his grandfather’s civic involvement, Pinder said a concern for the health and safety of the community inspired him to run. He has a bachelor’s degree with a minor in public administration from Florida Atlantic University.
He has been working in hospitality in the Keys as a director of IT for more than seven years. Pinder and his fiance, Kelly Sullivan, are engaged to be married next April.
Hammond is originally from Atlanta, Ga., and has been involved with Rotary International, the United Way and the Key West Botanical Garden. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance and economics, and a master’s degree in business administration from Samford University in Birmingham, Ala. He was reappointed by Gov. Rick Scott in 2013 to the Lower Florida Keys Hospital District Board, for which he has served as vice chairman since his first term began in 2009. He is a Realtor with Island and Resort Realty in Key West.
