Commission race to be settled in August vote

Both candidates for the District 5 seat on the Monroe County Commission are Republicans, but all county voters can cast a ballot for the race in the Aug. 30 primary election.
Since no Democratic candidate declared to run for the four-year term, the primary election for the Upper Keys seat has changed to a universal race also open to Democratic and other registered voters.
Sylvia Murphy of Tavernier is seeking her third full term for the seat. She was first elected in 2006 to fill out the term of the late Murray Nelson. Murphy was returned to office in 2008 and 2012.
Robby Majeska, owner of the Keys Kritters pet store in Key Largo, left the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District board to run for County Commission.
Majeska, 63, has campaigned on his slogan: “Let’s view our future from a new perspective.”
“For the past eight years I have been elected and served on [the wastewater] board and I am proud of the work I have done there and the accomplishments achieved,” Majeska said in a statement.
“I am not going to vote on issues because that is how ‘things have been done...’ I know the difficulty of trying to raise a family in the Keys while working hard to succeed in business, while battling against what appears to be a government against small business owners,” he said.
Majeska, a Keys resident since 1998, said he would focus on traffic problems and conflicts with the Florida Department of Transportation, taxation issues at the local and state levels, and support for worthy environmental projects.
Murphy, 80, has lived in the Upper Keys for 62 years. She retired from Monroe County Emergency Medical Services in 1996 and was a two-decade volunteer with the Tavernier Volunteer Fire Department.
“There are lots of things I want to keep working on," said Murphy, citing county infrastructure needs and support for areas like the Rowell’s Waterfront Park in Key Largo. “I've always worked hard, spoken the truth and voted in the best interest of this county, its residents and businesses. [There’s] no hidden agenda.”
"For the past several years, this commission has kept things moving forward, steadily and slowly. There have been no major glitches or controversies,” she said. “We need to keep that going."
County commissioners Heather Carruthers and Danny Kolhage were returned to office when they drew no opponents in the current election.
Early voting continues through 5 p.m. Saturday at five designated sites in Monroe County:
▪ Big Pine Key Community Park (31009 Atlantis Dr., at the end of Sands Road).
▪ Islamorada Branch Library, 81830 Overseas Hwy. (mile marker 81.7).
▪ Key West Elections Office, Suite 101 at 530 Whitehead St.
▪ Marathon Elections Office, 10015 Overseas Highway.
▪ Key Largo Elections Office, Murray Nelson Government Center, 102050 Overseas Highway (mile marker 102).
All precincts will be open Aug. 30.
