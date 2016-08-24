Storm watchers keep eye on system with chance to strengthen

Fiona fizzled and Gaston may go north and away.
But a tropical wave that seems to have a fair chance of becoming a storm called Hermine has weather professionals and Florida Keys residents keeping a wary watch.
At 2 p.m. Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said the wave will encounter “marginally conducive” conditions for development “over the next couple of days while the system moves westward at 15 to 20 mph.”
“Large-scale conditions could become more conducive later this week while the system moves near the southeastern and central Bahamas.” A Tuesday hurricane-hunter flight did not find any evidence of a center forming.
That could change and the current estimated storm tracks seem to bring the system very close to South Florida and the Keys. Some wet weather may be ahead.
Tropical Storm Fiona “is gone,” said Dennis Feltgen, spokesman for the Hurricane Center. “Gaston has a strong possibility of becoming a hurricane” but modeling tracks indicate it seems likely to miss the U.S. coast.
Monroe County Emergency Management is keeping in touch with local communities and response agencies while watching the approaching system.
“We are at the point of maintaining an awareness of our surroundings and the tropics,” Emergency Management Director Marty Senterfitt said on Tuesday. “In the Florida Keys, this is the time we have to stay aware of what’s going on around us.”
“What we’re seeing now is tropical waves going through the cycle, trying to grow and become something,” Senterfitt said.
“In about two weeks, we’ll be in the absolute peak of hurricane season,” he said. “We’re reaching the apex now, so we should should expect statistically that things will become more active.”
Now is the time to check on emergency or evacuation supplies like water, non-perishable foods and medicines, he noted.
