2nd case of Zika in the Keys is confirmed

The Florida Keys this week saw their second confirmed case of Zika and like the last one, this one is travel-related.
That means the person who contracted it got bit by an Aedes aegypti mosquito, the species that carries the virus, in another country. The person doesn’t live in the Keys and “is not in Monroe County anymore,” Monroe County Health Department spokeswoman Allison Kerr said Thursday.
The previous Keys Zika case also was travel-related, meaning that person also contracted it outside the U.S. The Health Department confirmed that case earlier this month.
Zika causes flu-like symptoms for a week and often the person who has it doesn’t know. However, it can cause the newborns of pregnant women to be born with shrunken skulls.
The state Health Department says that statewide, 534 cases of Zika have been confirmed. Of those, 43 were locally transmitted and 70 pregnant women have been infected.
