Cocaine smuggling trial set for late October

The trial for the only man charged so far in the July 14 smuggling of 32 kilograms of cocaine into Key Largo is scheduled for the end of October.
Although three people were caught fleeing a Grady White that docked behind an Upper Keys home that afternoon by federal agents, the only person charged so far is Mario Brand, 31, of Miami. Brand’s most serious criminal violation to date is a 2009 misdemeanor conviction for driving under the influence, but he faces four life sentences if convicted on federal cocaine smuggling and conspiracy charges.
Brand’s trial is scheduled for Oct. 31 in front of U.S. District Court Judge K. Michael Moore at the Key West federal courthouse on Simonton Street.
Brand’s attorney, Patrick Trese, did not return multiple email and telephone requests for comment on his client’s case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, which is prosecuting the case, does not comment on investigations, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, the lead agency on the case, has not returned phone calls asking about other suspects.
Brand and two other men sailed the Grady White from Freeport in the Bahamas to Key Largo, where they were met by other men aboard a flats skiff offshore. The Grady White crew transferred packages of cocaine onto the skiff. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection maritime crew gave chase and saw the skiff crew toss the cocaine packages into the mangroves. The agents retrieved the contraband, but seem to have not caught the skiff’s crew, according to the July 15 DEA arrest report.
Agents caught up with the Grady White and caught Brand after a short foot chase in a Key Largo neighborhood. Brand, a mechanic by trade, told agents before invoking his right to remain silent that he was paid $14,000 to ride on the Grady White to be the vessel’s mechanic during the trip to and from the Bahamas, according to the DEA complaint.
DEA agents in the Bahamas received a tip that the boat was heading to the Keys with the drugs on board and alerted Customs agents in South Florida.
The Grady White is registered to a Miami-Dade County man named Carlos Leopoldo Alvarez, 29, according to state Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles records. Agents distributed his photo during their July 14 manhunt through several Key Largo neighborhoods, but it’s not clear if he’s been arrested.
