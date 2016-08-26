Storm system to bring plenty of rain but without hurricane winds

Expect rain on Sunday and Monday — lots of it.
But the chances of dealing with a serious tropical storm likely have been blown apart by wind shear and dry air, the National Hurricane Center reported Friday afternoon.
“The bad news is, it’s going to be a very wet weekend. Monday’s probably going to be the worst,” center spokesman Dennis Feltgen said Friday. “But the good news is it does not appear that the rain is the result of a tropical cyclone.”
The soggy system designated Invest 99-L could yet strengthen into a storm named Hermine, but that appears unlikely before it passes the Keys and reaches the Gulf of Mexico.
“This is very good news,” Monroe County Emergency Management Director Martin Senterfitt said.
“We don’t want to give people the idea that we’re getting nothing, because it is going to be stormy and wet,” said Matt Moreland, meteorologist in charge at National Weather Service office in Key West.
The agency expects from 2 to 4 inches of rain to fall on the Keys over the 48-hour period from Sunday through Monday.
“We expect sustained winds to stay below 25 mph but there is the possibility of wind gusts over 40 mph in thunderstorms,” Moreland said.
“A meteorologist will be in the office 24/7 through the weekend so we’re still closely monitoring the storm,” he said.
Feltgen said the system deserved attention because it appeared to make a beeline for South Florida and the Keys. “Conditions were there from the get-go, and it certainly had the potential to develop into a tropical cyclone.”
Most of Florida will experience rain related to the system as it moves up the coastline, he said. Barring any unexpected change in conditions, schools and most government offices are expected to be open as usual Monday.
Rain could last through Tuesday. The system is “pulling that straight southern flow out of the deep tropics,” Feltgen said.
Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30, with September and October being the most active months.
