Ruling: Key West inmate can’t make a federal case over strip searches

A Key West inmate can’t make a federal case over his complaints about being strip searched — complete with orders to squat and cough — at the Monroe County jail, a magistrate judge has ruled.
Steven Jammaal Sideniu Watkins, 33, who is awaiting trial for theft by sudden snatching without a weapon stemmng from a November incident, wants $1.5 million for what he calls a civil-rights violation that caused him mental anguish.
Watkins filed a handwritten complaint July 1 at U.S. District Court in Key West, a case assigned to Judge Jose Martinez, accusing five sheriff’s deputies by name and the entire Sheriff’s Office.
On April 1, Watkins says he was strip searched during a “shakedown” by a deputy in front of eight inmates and two other officers, and on June 25, he was strip searched again in front of one inmate.
Watkins claims deputies violated his rights and proper procedure by forcing him to stand naked in front of other people.
But the inmate’s accusations don’t add up to more than “de minimis,” which in legal circles means the court doesn’t resolve trivial matters, Magistrate Judge Patrick A. White said in an Aug. 22 ruling recommending the case be thrown out.
“He has not alleged that he suffered any physical injury whatsoever as a result of the alleged constitutional violations,” White wrote.
Mere discomfort isn’t enough to warrant damages, according to case law cited by White.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments