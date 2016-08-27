Abandoned Crystal Cove Resort could see new life

A peek inside the locked fence of the Crystal Cove Resort reveals palm tree debris and overgrowth, but that could change as a new developer seeks permits to build an RV resort at the former Marathon resort.
Jim Saunders of Bay View Homes received approval Tuesday night from the City Council for site plans for 4900 Overseas Highway bayside.
The 7.7-acre lot has 30 transient units, of which 28 would be used for condo RV sites. In the second phase, 46 affordable housing units would be built. Up to 7,700 square feet of commercial property would go up in the third phase.
Demolition has been ongoing at Crystal Cove’s cottages. Demolition of the main motel could begin in December, with a completion date for all three phases in June 2018.
Transient units are limited spaces that were created as part of a city ordinance in 2005 allowing for motel room space to be used for other developments but limits the number of structures built. Saunders said a landscape buffer zone would exist near the RV park’s exit on 50th Street and that it would be an exit only. The RV sites are on the east side of the resort space. The RVs would enter through the U.S. 1 entrance.
If the RV sites are completed before the affordable housing is given a certificate of occupancy, then the developer must post a bond for an amount equal to the city’s fee in lieu of building affordable housing units, or $60,000 ($20,000 each). The terms have yet to be finalized, but the fee ensures the 46 affordable housing units will be built, Saunders said. As soon as all are constructed, the bond would be released.
City Council members were discussing the project to approve a zoning change for the site from residential medium to mixed use property. They unanimously approved the zoning change.
Saunders said there is a need for the new RV park, seeing as how the Knights Key RV Resort and Marina at mile marker 47.5 oceanside, at the Marathon end of the Seven Mile Bridge, will be developed as a 199-room resort.
“So you’re going to lose all of those RV sites,” creating a demand for new ones, Saunders said.
This isn’t the first time developers have attempted to revamp the Crystal Cove Resort. In 2013, developer Marvin Rappaport planned a 113-room Marriott Residence Inn on the lot, which fell through. The resort has been closed for at least five years.
Ethics
Also Tuesday, Mayor Mark Senmartin said he wants to promote transparency of government when he questioned whether other council members have the right to request approval from the Florida Commission on Ethics for a ruling on a possible vote on another council member’s behalf.
The conversation stemmed from a recent meeting during which Councilwoman Michelle Coldiron voted on two resolutions involving the Sunset Grille and Raw Bar. She has filed prior complaints against the establishment for playing amplified music.
Sunset Grille owners had requested a zoning change for increased parking and for the allowance to play amplified music. The zoning did not change and the latter vote came to a stalemate, with Coldiron and Councilmanr Dan Zieg voting against the changes and Senmartin and Vice Mayor Bill Kelly voting in favor. Councilman John Bartus recused himself citing a conflict of interest because he got paid to play music at the restaurant.
Tuesday, council members agreed that the responsibility to recuse themselves from a vote or seek an opinion from the Commission on Ethics falls on individual council members.
Licenses
Council members want to investigate the potential for the city to issue occupational licenses to business owners instead of the county.
For the licenses, Monroe County took in roughly $87,000 last year from Marathon and of that, the city received a share of about $42,000. The council agreed unanimously to investigate the possibility of the city taking over the process.
The next City Council meeting will be at 5:30 on Sept. 13 at the Marathon Government Center, 2798 Overseas Highway bayside.
