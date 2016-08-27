Key West mayor has two challengers in Tuesday primary

Key West voters will decide whether to return Mayor Craig Cates to a fifth and final term Aug. 30 or opt for new management at City Hall.
Randy Becker, a minister, and Ed “Krane” Karsch, who runs an email blast listing Keys events, are on the primary ballot along with Cates, for the two-year term that pays $22,500 a year.
“Key West is in great shape so far and I’d like to continue,” Cates said at a local political forum.
Someone must take 50 percent plus one vote to win outright and head to Nov. 8 to face write-in candidate Sloan Bashinsky in the nonpartisan election. If not, the two top vote-getters go to Nov. 8. Bashinsky is a perennial candidate who has never held public office but has run in various races many times.
Of the two challengers to Cates, Becker has launched the most visible campaign, having collected $12,612 in contributions and spent just over $11,700.
In Key West, issues that continue dividing residents include a lack of workforce rental housing, relocation of the city’s homeless shelter, completing the new $19 million City Hall and traffic congestion from the 2 million tourists who visit each year. Also, the city has outlawed ride-sharing services such as Uber until state regulation emerges.
Key West needs more public transportation options and more bike and pedestrian friendly streets, not just more tourists, Becker has said, adding that the island’s tourism campaign could use adjusting.
“Maybe it’s less about drinking and more about entertainment and culture and literature,” Becker said.
Cates, first elected in 2009 and the only Key West native in the race, has spent more than double, at $30,260, after having raised nearly $50,000 so far, according to campaign finance reports.
Karsch has invested $7,705 of his own money and spent about $6,700 at last count. He wants residents to help make decisions, suggesting a new website could be set up to allow mass voting rather than just have the City Commission settle matters.
“Why not? Seven votes for the whole city?” Karsch said recently.
This is Key West’s only contest Aug. 30. City Commissioners Clayton Lopez, Billy Wardlow and Jimmy Weekley were re-elected without opposition
