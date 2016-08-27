Federal program could help homeowners save on flood insurance

With any luck, Marathon residents could see breaks on their flood insurance as soon as March if the Federal Emergency Management Agency deems the city has taken extra measures for adequate floodplain management.
Although Marathon has been part of FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program since the city was incorporated in 1999, city officials recently enrolled in the Community Rating System, a program that encourages extra floodplain management in exchange for discounts to residents on their flood insurance.
Deputy City Manager George Garrett said the FEMA program is relatively new and the city’s approach was proactive. It is free and voluntary, and City Manager Chuck Lindsey said an initial evaluation by FEMA took place last month.
“We should find out the results in the next couple of weeks and we’re really hoping to see a possible 10, 15 percent reduction” in policy premiums, Lindsey said.
The rating system will ultimately place Marathon on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the worst. If the city were to be rated a 7 on that scale, it would result in a savings of 15 percent for flood insurance policy holders. That breaks down to a savings of $75 per month on a premium of $500, or an annual savings of $900 for a homeowner who currently pays $6,000 per year.
Credit points are given for 19 different activities that fall into four categories: Public Information; Mapping and Regulations; Flood Damage Reduction; and Flood Preparedness. Of a total 12,304 points possible, the average nationwide number of points for any given community is 1,947, or a score of 7. Scoring 449 points or less results in no discount. Lindsey said he hopes the city is rated 7 or 8.
“Because we were so quick to get in this year, policy holders may see a discount upon renewal after March 2017. Had we not been prepared and able to apply this year, we would have had to wait until October 2017,” he said.
He expects the city’s comprehensive emergency management plan, which falls under the Flood Preparedness category, scored high, along with the city’s stormwater management program, which falls under the Mapping and Regulations category.
“While we have not received our results, we are optimistic and excited to be in the program. Any reduction to our residents’ premiums will help and every year we can strive to rate better,” Lindsey said. “I have been very impressed with the hard work of our entire staff over the last seven months. While everyone has played a role, [senior planner] Brian Shea, [city FEMA coordinator] Adriana Marchino and [Fire] Chief John Johnson have been instrumental.”
The city can apply for reevaluation each year for a higher rating and better savings.
For more information, visit www.fema.gov.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments