Marlin Bay OKed for continued development

Development of one of Marathon’s most valuable pieces of property continues, according to city officials.
The owners of the Marlin Bay Yacht Club on Louisa Street were granted another five years by the City Council on Tuesday to complete the luxury bayside community, and must give annual updates. The $220 million development stalled in 2008 when construction workers walked off the job citing a lack of pay. They left behind 13 homes out of a planned 84, ranging in price from $1.6 million to $4 million.
“It’s basically an agreement other than just an annual update that Marlin Bay Yacht Club LLC continue with plans as they were originally approved,” said George Garrett, deputy city manager.
In addition to the 84 homes, construction plans in 2005 included eight affordable housing units, a 99-slip marina, a pool and a clubhouse with business and fitness centers. Marlin Bay Yacht Club LLC purchased the land and its blueprints in 2011 for $15 million from L.M. Sandler and Sons through Continental Real Estate Co.
Since then, Garrett said original plans have moved forward and the marina and boat lifts are 85 percent complete. Marlin Bay Yacht Club LLC had to invest another roughly $6 million to bring the existing units up to standards, he said.
Marlin Bay Yacht Club LLC Chief Executive Officer Ronald Brittian refused to comment on the project Thursday. It is unknown whether any of the homes have sold but the rest of the homes are on track to go up, Garrett said.
“They’ve got everything in place in terms of approval,” he said of the original project agreement approved by the city. “It wouldn’t make sense for someone to invest $22 million at this point and let it sit there.”
