Oxitec hiring canvassers to promote GMO mosquito release ahead of referendum

The British company planning to release genetically modified mosquitoes into the Lower Keys neighborhood of Key Haven is hiring canvassers to promote the contoversial project to residents ahead of a Nov. 8 referendum.
Marcia Austin, spokeswoman for Oxitec, confirmed a Craiglist ad looking for “door-to-door canvassers” posted August 26 came from her company. The canvassers will be tasked with trying to convince voters to vote “yes” on November 8 to a non-binding ballot initiative guaging support for the proposal -- designed to destroy the lower Keys population of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which spread the Zika virus.
“We are paying a competitive $15 an hour to speak with voters,” the ad states.
There is stiff oposition to the project, which would be conducted in partnership with the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District
