Oxitec supporters hiring canvassers to promote GMO mosquito release ahead of referendum

Supporters of the British company planning to release genetically modified mosquitoes into the Lower Keys neighborhood of Key Haven are hiring canvassers to promote the controversial project to residents ahead of a Nov. 8 referendum.
Marcia Austin, spokeswoman for the company Oxitec, confirmed a Craiglist ad looking for “door-to-door canvassers” posted August 26 is aimed at convincing Key West residents to vote “yes” on a Nov. 8 non-binding ballot initiative gauging support for the proposal -- designed to destroy the lower Keys population of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which spread the Zika virus.
The ad, which was unpublished Aug. 30, the same day The Reporter/Keynoter asked about it, states the position pays $15 an hour “to speak with voters.”
“We are paying a competitive $15 an hour to speak with voters,” the ad states.
There is stiff opposition to the project, which would be conducted in partnership with the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District.
Minutes after Oxitec confirmed the ad was to promote the GM mosquito project, a group called the The Florida Keys Safety Alliance issued a press release that it “has launched an education awareness campaign to reach the residents in Monroe County who will be voting on a non-binding referendum related to the use of genetically modified mosquitoes to suppress the invasive Aedes aeqypti mosquito.”
The contact on the release is a one-time lobbyist named Steve Vancore, who runs Vancore-Jones Communications, a Tallahassee-based public relations firm. Vancore said the the Alliance is a political action committee financially backed by Intrexon Corporation, the U.S. company based in Germantown, Maryland that acquired Oxitec in 2015.
Vancore called the Alliance a “PAC set up to address legislative concerns.”
Since Oxitec is a British company, Intrexon by federal election law must be the entity to promote the referendum or any other U.S. elections matters.
Vancore said the amount of money Intrexon paid into the PAC so far is not yet available, but should be in the next few days.
“As soon as we get our act together, we will send it out,” Vancore said.
Comments