Conn, Hamilton and Murphy win election

Monroe County School Board District 3 incumbent Ed Davidson of Marathon on Tuesday lost his re-election bid after one four-year term to newcomer Mindy Conn of Sugarloaf Key.
While final numbers weren’t available at press time, it wasn’t close, with Conn receiving around 60 percent of the vote. Conn will serve four years. This race was open to all voters because it was nonpartisan.
Also not close was incumbent Monroe County Commissioner Sylvia Murphy’s defeat of challenger Robby Majeska in the Republican primary for the commission’s District 5 seat. She will serve a third full four-year term after winning around 60 percent of the vote.
Since no candidates from other parties were running, all registered Keys voters could vote in this race.
For Circuit Court judge Group 5 (Upper Keys), attorney Sharon Hamilton rolled to victory over lawyer Rob Stober and will serve six years. This was a nonpartisan race so all voters could also cast ballots in this race. Hamilton replaces Reagan Ptomey, who is retiring. Hamilton received close to 60 percent of the vote.
Following are results from other Monroe County races:
▪ County clerk: GOP Kevin Madok narrowly defeats incumbent Amy Heavilin, faces Democrat Ron Saunders Nov. 8.
▪ Mosquito Control Board District 3: GOP Brandon Pinder defeats Stephen Hammond, faces incumbent Democrat Steve Smith Nov. 8.
▪ Mosquito Control Board District 4: GOP Janet Wood defeats Larry Zettwoch, faces Democrat Stan Zuba Nov. 8.
▪ Key West mayor (nonpartisan): Craig Cates (incumbent) advances (Randy Becker and Ed Karsch don’t) and faces write-in Sloan Bashinsky Nov. 8.
▪ Key West City Commission District 6 (nonpartisan): Incumbent Clayton Lopez wins by default, wins four years.
▪ Utility Board of Key West Group 2 (nonpartisan): Incumbent Peter Batty defeats Tom Milone, wins four years.
▪ Utility Board of Key West Group 3 (nonpartisan): Carol Shreck and Timothy Root advance to runoff Nov. 8 (Vidal doesn’t).
▪ In Marathon, city voters rejected the following nonbinding referendum: Should the city of Marathon construct and maintain a community pool, funded by taxes, assessments, user fees, or any other permissible source of public funds?
