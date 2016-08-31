Some cancellations seen as weather threatened

What began as a tropical wave that had the potential to put hurricane season in high gear in the Florida Keys could wreak havoc upstate between Tampa and Tallahassee today.
As of Tuesday at 11 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression 9 was 340 miles west of Key West with sustained winds near 35 mph and moving in a west to northwest direction, according to Bill South, lead forecaster with the National Weather Service in Key West. It is now called a tropical depression because of its wind speeds.
“It’s going to make a turn and head toward the the northwest coast of Florida,” South said, adding that Tropical Depression 9 was predicted to strengthen into a tropical storm, when wind gusts reach surface winds of 39 mph or higher, by Tuesday afternoon.
The tropical depression was expected to drop anywhere from 4 to 6 inches of rain on the Florida Keys from Sunday to Monday, but as tropical storm formation chances dropped, so did little rainfall.
“The core of the circulation moved far enough south where we were out of the main envelope of rain,” South said. “Had it been further north, we would have had a lot of more rainfall.”
Still, some tourist cancellations were reported due to the storm threat.
Jennifer Kendall, front office manager at the Hilton Key Largo Resort, said the ominous forecasts predicted for the Keys negatively affected business over the weekend.
“I had cancellations as early as Friday,” she said. “It’s like the media unfortunately causes us some problems with that.”
A front office manager at the Yellowtail Inn in Marathon who declined to be named said it was “more the locals that freaked out.”
“Did it affect our business? Not too bad,” he said. “People ended up showing up and it didn’t end up raining as much as it was supposed to anyway.”
The same went for the Continental Inn in Key Colony Beach and Banana Bay in Marathon.
However, both the Casa Marina and The Reach, Waldorf Astoria hotels in Key West, took significant hits with short-term cancellations.
Andy Rosuck, director of sales and marketing, said there were roughly 70 canceled reservations at the Casa Marina and about 50 at The Reach from last week through Monday.
For now, forecasters are keeping an eye on another tropical wave forming off the coast of Africa.
“All it is is a tropical wave like this past one. If it gets anywhere near us, it will be eight to 10 days in the future,” South said.
From Sunday to Monday in the Upper Keys, .14 inches fell at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park. In the Middle Keys, .83 inches fell in the 24-hour period at Curry Hammock State Park, and .7 inches fell at Florida Keys Marathon International Airport. Just .02 inches fell in Key West, though Key West did get some weekend flooding.
