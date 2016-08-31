Florida Keys fishers contend hogfish plan could hurt

A proposal to lower the harvest of hogfish and raise the minimum size limit could harm Florida Keys residents who pursue the species for fun or a living, commenters told a federal fishery council.
“I have no problem finding hogfish in the areas I fish,” Lee Starling, a Lower Keys commercial spearfisher, told the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council. “The population is abundant and healthy... There is no need to raise the size limit, either.”
The South Atlantic Council, meeting Sept. 12 to 16 at Myrtle Beach, S.C., is expected to submit its final recommendations to the U.S. secretary of commerce for a revised plan on hogfish. The Commerce Department oversees the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
About three dozen people submitted comments on hogfish to the regulating agency, most remarks centered on the Florida Keys-Florida East Coast fishery.
“Most of the comments from individuals opposed the management measures for minimum size limits, commercial trip limits, recreational bag limits, and a partial closure of the recreational fishing season for the [Florida] stock of hogfish,” says a summary of remarks received.
Some supported the tighter rules. If enacted, recreational fishermen could be limited to a four-month harvest season, with a one-hogfish-per-day limit, under a preferred alternative crafted by council staff.
A 25-pound commercial trip limit for hogfish in federal waters off the Keys and East Florida has been endorsed by federal staff. tarling objected, “ 25-pound trip limit is absurd. This amount is not worth pulling my boat off the dock. At a 16-inch fork limit, that’s basically six fish.”
The current hogfish recreational limit is five fish per day. Many recreational fishers appealed for a three-hogfish daily limit, or recommended that harvest be limited to free divers or hook-and-line.
Others agreed the minium size could be increased but asked that it be set at 12 to 14 inches rather than the suggested 16 inches.
A council fact sheet says: “For the Florida Keys-East Florida population, assessment results showed the [hogfish] population is undergoing overfishing and is overfished, and therefore is in need of a rebuilding plan.”
The U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees national parks, agreed with the one-hogfish recreational limit, a 16-inch size limit and the July-October open season recommendation.
“Our fishery-independent surveys at Biscayne National Park show that most observed hogfish are undersized, and the fishery-dependent data from the recreational fishery show that the average size of landed hogfish is just above legal size,” wrote Nikhil Mehta of Interior’s Southeast Regional Office.
Hogfish are a member of the wrasse family, although they frequently are called “hogfish snapper” and regulated through the federal Snapper-Grouper Management Plan that covers dozens of species.
Comments still are being accepted through www.safmc.net.
