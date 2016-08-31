County may tweak its health-insurance plan in budget review

Monroe County commissioners get started on their annual budget hearings Tuesday, beginning with a special meeting to consider the county’s self-funded insurance plan.
That plan covers about 2,200 people — county-government workers, their spouses and dependents.
“Health care for employees is something that everybody is dealing with,” County Administrator Roman Gastesi said this week.
“Our plan probably is going to have to be adjusted somewhat in terms of things like co-pays,” Gastesi said.
County commissioners gather in Key Largo at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center at mile marker 102 bayside for a special meeting dedicated to the county’s health-care plan. That will be followed at 5:05 p.m. by the first formal public hearing on the county’s proposed $456.9 million budget for the 2017 fiscal year.
“There are no major changes” since the overall tax rate and spending plan was unveiled in July, Gastesi said.
Commissioners established a maximum residential tax rate that will be no higher than 3.5244 mills (about $1,057 for a home with $300,000 of assessed taxable value). That does not include Monroe County School District taxes or other special taxing districts.
As outlined for 2017, property tax assessments will bring in an estimated $81.1 million — up 1 percent. However, the millage should decline from the current rate because of new construction, higher valuations and changes to the tax roll. Increases in sales taxes and other revenue help balance the budget.
In addition to Tuesday’s hearing at the Nelson Center, residents will be able to comment on the budget and tax rate:
▪ At a 5 p.m. Sept. 8 budget meeting at Marathon Government Center, at 2798 Overseas Highway. The budget meeting follows a 4 p.m. special commission meeting. No agenda for the 4 p.m. session has been posted.
▪ At the final budget hearing at 5:05 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Harvey Government Center in Key West.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
