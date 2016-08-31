Derelict boats lead to criminal charges

A sweep targeting derelict and vessels at risk of sinking in Marathon’s Boot Key Harbor landed two men in jail for multiple boat-registration failures, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports.
In addition to misdemeanor counts for lack of paperwork, FWC Officer Kyle Plussa and Investigator Andy Cox reported, the two vessels had inoperable sewage systems that polluted harbor water by leaking waste from the bilge.
One liveaboard resident, John F. Roberson, 56, “pulled and waved a flare gun” that appeared to be loaded with a shotgun shell as officers checked his boat around noon Sunday, agency spokesman Officer Bobby Dube said.
Disarmed by Plussa, Roberson said he painted the flare gun black to intimidate trespassers. Roberson, a convicted felon with a history of local misdemeanor and traffic violations, is not allowed to own an actual gun.
He was living on a decaying boat that is “substantially dismantled with multiple large holes in the structure,” the FWC reported. The boat’s lower deck is flooded and it has no means of navigation.
Roberson was charged criminally with storing a derelict vessel on state waters, failing to title or register the boat, and buying a boat with no title. He also faces six civil counts for boating violations. Roberson remained jailed Tuesday under a $2,250 bond.
Cade H. Sweetser, 42, was charged Saturday with eight misdemeanors after Cox and Plussa followed his inflatable dinghy, seen speeding through a no-wake zone, to a tagged derelict vessel.
The officers said Sweetser in March and April was issued “multiple warnings for criminal-law violations” for having an untitled, unregistered boat considered a derelict on state waters. Sweetster was arrested when it was determined he failed to make “an effort to correct any portion of any violation,” the agency reported.
He also was charged with possessing a boat with no hull identification numbers and for not titling or registering his powered dinghy. He has been released from custody pending court action.
Florida law requires boat owners to register and title their vessel within 30 days of taking possession. It is illegal to own or operate a boat without a title.
