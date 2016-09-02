Village hires former N.C. town manager

Islamorada hired its sixth village manager in 10 years last week.
Although his contract is not finalized, Seth Lawless, former town manager of Knightdale, N.C., is the top ranked out of five finalists vying for the village’s top administrative position following an Aug. 23 special Village Council meeting.
Lawless resigned from his previous post at a June 6 Knightdale Town Council meeting, according to an article in the News & Observer newspaper. The June 11 article reported he had not stated why he resigned, and Lawless could not be reached for comment for this story.
Councilman Mike Forster said Lawless’ resignation did not factor much into his decision-making process when he placed him at the top of his list. There were 75 applicants when the search for a new village manager began earlier this summer.
“I would say that most likely all 75 applicants have that in their municipal careers. The average lifespan of a manager is four years, according to the Florida League of Cities,” Forster said this week. “Then throw in that our council terms are only two years and are not staggered, recipe for disaster.”
Coming in a close second among the candidates was Julian Jackson, manager of Peachtree County, Ga. Councilman Jim Mooney voted for Jackson but ultimately relented to his colleagues on the dais and voted on the candidate ranking that placed Lawless in first place, effectively hiring him, said Mary Swaney, public relations officer for the village.
The council is expected to discuss Lawless’ contract, including his salary, at the Village Council meeting on Sept. 8.
Lawless will replace Maria Aguilar, who will resume her previous job as head of the village’s finance department. She was earning $142,800 in annual salary. She served as manager for two years but agreed in April to step down once her replacement was hired after she received negative evaluations from several council members, and lost the support from all but one, Councilman Dennis Ward.
Aguilar publicly countered some of the criticisms lodged against her — mainly from Forster and Councilwoman Deb Gillis — but ended up accepting their recommendation that she go back to leading the finance department.
Lawless had been manager of Knightdale since 2010. He was assistant manager for the town for four years before that. He served for one year as town manager for Nags Head, N.C., and was manager for the North Carolina town of Beech Mountain from 1994 until 2005.
He has a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree, both from Appalachian State University.
David Goodhue: 305-440-3204
Comments