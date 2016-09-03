Key West mayor approaches 5th term

In this Key West election, four-term Mayor Craig Cates says, locals know best.
Cates, a native of the island, which makes him a Conch, wore a huge smile Tuesday night as he easily brushed off the competition: A minister who immediately announced his 2018 campaign and a man who says residents should decide issues in online voting.
“Some people come here, that have only been here a couple of years, and think they know better than everybody else,” Cates said after winning 63 percent of the vote in the nonpartisan election. “People in Key West are focused. We’ve been doing this for generations.”
The Rev. Randy Becker, his most visible and ardent opponent, took 30 percent of 1,571 votes, while Ed “Krane” Karsch took 5 percent, or 361 votes.
Neither is a Key West native nor raised anything close to the $59,439 Cates did. Becker was second in the money department, having spent most of the $12,612 he raised.
Cates, first elected in 2009, isn’t the mayor again quite yet, even after winning 3,229 votes. He must face a runoff Nov. 8 with a write-in candidate, perennial gadfly Sloan Bashinsky, who is making his fifth try for this office.
Barring a bizarre upset, Cates will take a fifth and final term as mayor of the tiny city that has more than 2 million visitors each year. But only Cates’ name will appear on the ballot. Voters may write in Bashinsky’s name but must do it perfectly for it to count.
Key West’s voter turnout Tuesday was 36 percent, as 5,310 voters took part.
Cates, a retired auto parts shop owner who grew up racing cars and speed boats, said he will continue working to build affordable work force housing in Key West.
Also, Cates noted if all goes as planned Nov. 8, he will be only the second person to ever win five mayoral elections in a row. Sonny McCoy was the first, serving from 1971 to 1981.
