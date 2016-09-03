Lower Keys man missing

A 56-year-old Lower Keys man has been reported missing and detectives want the public’s help finding him.
Jeffery Dunn of Big Pine Key spent Tuesday night at his girlfriend’s apartment on Witter’s Lane on Summerland Key. His girlfriend said he left the apartment at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, saying he was going to get cigarettes and would be home soon, said Deputy Becky Herrin from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. He did not return.
Dunn has been general manager at the No Name Pub on No Name Key since March 31, bartender Todd Elliott said. He found Dunn’s Mercury sport utility vehicle at Paradise Drive and Watson Boulevard. Officers from the Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service searched the area but they did not find Dunn.
“I called the Sheriff’s Office,” Elliott said. The SUV “had his wallet and keys in there. There’s either been foul play or something else happened” because it’s unlike Dunn not to show up to work, he said. “We’re obviously very somber so it’s really tough for all of us.”
Herrin said Dunn’s cell phone has been off since 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Elliott said Dunn previously worked for the company that owns bars and restaurants in Key West, including Fogerty’s and Red Fish Blue Fish. He said Dunne is originally from New Jersey.
Sheriff’s Office Detective Dawn Agusto is the lead investigator on this case. Anyone who has information should call the Sheriff’s Office at (305) 289-2410.
Larry Kahn: 305-440-3218
Comments