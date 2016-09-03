Referendum results mean city will research pool

With no clear consensus on whether residents want a municipal swimming pool, Marathon officials now dive into the specifics of what it would take to build and operate one to see if it’s worth the cost.
In Tuesday’s nonbinding referendum asking residents if the city should get into the business of operating a pool, 865 voted yes — just four more than voted no. The final results came after a Wednesday morning recount.
“I thought it’d be a more overwhelming vote,” said Sarah Maschal, Marathon High School swim coach, whose team travels to Founders Park in Islamorada to practice. “For the amount of phone calls I get for swim lessons or from tourists asking where they can train, I was surprised the vote was so close.
All Marathon City Council members expressed concern over the potential cost of a pool. The former Marathon Manor nursing home adjacent to Marathon High School has been widely cast as the likely spot if one is built. The Monroe County School District owns that land.
“A lot of people think this means we’re getting a pool. This means the city will spend money to see what it would cost,” said Bill Kelly, vice mayor.
Councilman Dan Zieg said providing workforce housing is more of a priority than a pool. “It’s going to boil down to one or the other,” he said.
“Those are two separate issues,” Mayor Mark Senmartin said of housing and a municipal pool.
Senmartin said he’s in favor of exploring the options and looking into costs. He said the county Tourist Development Council provides grants for capital projects, which is an option worth investigating. He also said user fees and potential public/private partnerships could help bring in revenue.
Council member Michelle Coldiron agreed and said she’s in favor of a community pool. “The direction that I would love the staff to go in would be looking for a public/private partnership for a pool complex,” she said.
“I’m seriously concerned about the costs,” Councilman John Bartus said. “I’d like to see us have a pool if we could figure out a way to pay for it and not make it a burden on those who are really concerned about their tax bills.”
Other pools
Maintenance for a community pool varies depending on size and location.
The Jacobs Aquatic Center in Key Largo is county owned but run by a nonprofit. It has three pools and manager Corky Wagner said that’s why electric alone costs $68,000. Other costs include $55,000 for insurance, $46,900 for water and pool chemicals and $323,800 for the staff of up to 40 employees. Costs are offset by events like the Orange Bowl Swim Classic, a winter competition that hosts up to eight college teams.
College teams also travel to Jacobs to train on winter break from mid-December through mid-January, which brings a projected revenue of $29,600 and also has a local economic impact with room and board.
John Sutter, director of parks and recreation and marine resources in Islamorada, said that the Founders Park swim complex costs around $100,000 for water for the pool and attached splash pad. Electricity costs around $80,000 and chemicals cost about $42,500. Payroll costs for the pool’s head lifeguard, three full-time lifeguards and three part-time lifeguards is $168,158.
Founders Park generates about $200,000 in revenue annually through pool entry fees, passes, special events, rentals and memberships. Olympians and college swim teams also train at the park, which generates almost $40,000.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments