Five dolphins found stranded off Islamorada in Florida Keys

Five stranded dolphins were recovered in Florida Bay Saturday, and marine mammal rescue officials theorize they may have been pushed into shallow waters by Hurricane Hermine.
Four of the spinner dolphins were found 20 miles north of Islamorada on the flats near Rabbit Key, said Art Cooper with the Key Largo-based Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Response Team. A fifth was found a short distance off Lower Matecumbe Key.
Three of the dolphins were so dehydrated and had such elevated heart rates that federal wildlife officials determined they had to be euthanized, Cooper said.
The recovered dolphins were taken to Dolphins Plus in Key Largo. Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institution scientists evaluated the two other dolphins and had them transported to SeaWorld in Orlando for further treatment.
“All received subcutaneous fluids and had blood taken for veterinary evaluation,” Cooper said.
Cooper said Dolphins Plus received reports of more stranded dolphins.
Marine mammal rescuers requested that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission conduct an aerial survey Sunday morning to try finding the other reported stranded dolphins.
