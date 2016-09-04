Louisiana man dies diving in the Dry Tortugas

A Louisiana man died while diving in the Dry Tortugas off Key West Saturday.
Paul Wimberly, 67, of Natchitoches, La. became unconscious after reportedly panicking under water. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, he dragged his dive partner to the ocean bottom. She was able to shed her gear and do an emergency ascension to the surface and yell for help.
The crew of the Playmate dive boat, operated by Sea-Clusive Charters, pulled Wimberly on board. A doctor and a physician’s assistant, who were part of the charter, performed CPR, but were not able to revive Wimberly, said Deputy Becky Herrin, Sheriff’s Office public information officer.
The Playmate returned to the Key West Harbor Yacht Club at 10:30 p.m.
The county Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
