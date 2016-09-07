Man charged with attacking deputies

A Key Largo man who overindulged at a neighborhood gathering turned on two Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were taking him home, the agency reported.
Chadwick L. Azevedo, 36, then was arrested on four felony counts after the 3 a.m. Sunday incident on Lorelane Place. He also is charged with dangerous display of a handgun, a misdemeanor. Azevedo was released later Sunday after posting a $20,000 bond.
Neighbors told deputies that Azevedo was drinking at the gathering and was walked home.
He then returned and neighbors saw what they suspected was a gun in his pocket. Azevedo confirmed it was a gun and pulled out a .22-caliber Ruger, a witness said. The neighbors held him against a wall while they disarmed him. A second gun was recovered.
Deputies Titus Hodges and Gil Gonzalez took Azevedo home to his wife but as the defendant got out of the car, he reportedly “bull-rushed” Hodges, knocking the deputy into the patrol car’s rear door. He then shoved Gonzalez and tried to head-butt the deputy, the arrest report says.
Azevedo was charged with two counts of resisting arrest with violence and two counts of battery on a law officer.
