Key West woman smashes guitar over ex

An 18-year-old Key West woman was jailed over the weekend after police said she smashed a wooden guitar into the wall above her ex-girlfriend’s head during an argument at the Casa Marina resort’s employee housing building.
Tia Parrado admitted to police she smashed the guitar in a fit of anger but denied putting her hands on her 22-year-old ex, whose roommate recorded a video of the guitar smashing on her cell phone and said she watched Parrado choke the ex, police said.
In the video, Parrado is seen “forcefully” swinging the guitar in her ex’s direction and threatening to hit her with it before she “proceeds to violently strike it several times on the wall above [the ex-girlfriend’s] head,” Officer Anthony Mar Gillespie wrote in the arrest report.
On Tuesday, Parrado remained in jail on Stock Island on $7,500 bond, facing felony charges of battery with a deadly weapon — the guitar — domestic assault and grand theft.
Casa Marina staff called police after another employee living in the building called for help.
The alleged victim told police she was awakened Friday morning by Parrado, who had come to her room at 811 Seminole St. demanding gas money. The couple had split up a week ago after one year together, during which they had lived out of a car for some time.
Parrado left the apartment with her ex’s laptop, skateboard and some clothing, said police, who later found her at a Stock Island home on 11th Avenue.
Her ex refused medical treatment and had no visible injuries. Police found gashes in the wall from the guitar, which was left in pieces.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
