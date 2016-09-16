Key Largo sting results in heroin, cocaine bust

A joint county, state and federal undercover sting resulted in the arrest of a Key Largo man well-known to cops working narcotics cases in the Keys.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies, agents with U.S. Homeland Security and investigators with the State Attorney’s Office on Thursday arrested Kristian Demblans, 35, at the Sunset Cove Beach Resort on felony heroin and cocaine dealing charges. Also arrested was Jessica Brown, 26, who arranged the meeting at the Key Largo resort between Demblans and an informant, who was working undercover for the police, according to a Sheriff’s Office arrest report.
The informant spoke with Brown on the phone around 12:30 p.m. Thursday about buying heroin. She told him to go to Sunset Cove at mile marker 99. Demblans was waiting inside one of the resort’s rooms and sold the informant 3.4 grams of heroin for $900, according to the arrest report.
About an hour later, the informant called Brown back and said he wanted to buy crack cocaine. Brown told the informant to come back to the motel. Again, the informant was met by Demblans, who police say sold him 4.4 grams of cocaine in exchange for $390. After the informant left, deputies and Homeland Security agents carried out a search warrant on the motel room.
Inside, they found more than 32 grams of cocaine, dozens of Alprazolam pills and assorted drug paraphernalia.
Demblans already had a bench warrant for his arrest for failure to appear for felony drug charges filed in July. He is being held in the Key West jail on bonds for the various drug charges totaling $135,500.
Brown is being held on no bond in Key West jail on felony heroin and cocaine dealing charges, felony drug possession charges and charges of using a phone to facilitate a felony.
Demblans has a twin brother, Adrian, who is also frequently on drug cops’ radar. He too is in Key West jail, awaiting trial for accessory after the fact of a capital felony.
He is accused of driving Jeremy Macauley to and from a Tavernier home in October 2015 where police say Macauley shot dead Carlos Ortiz and Tara Rosado. The motive of the slayings, prosecutors say, was to silence Ortiz, who demanded money in exchange for not telling police about Macauley’s drug dealing.
David Goodhue: 305-440-3204
