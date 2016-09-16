Woman charged with DUI-manslaughter

A 25-year-old Key West woman was jailed Friday after state troopers said she drunkenly crashed into a pair of motorcycle riders Aug. 1 near Sugarloaf Key and kept driving for another half-mile before stopping.
Mary Elizabeth Bailey turned herself in at noon on an arrest warrant charging her with driving under the influence-manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, DUI causing serious injury and two counts of DUI causing property damage.
Bailey’s bond was set at $310,000.
At 8:43 p.m. Aug. 1, Bailey drove her Toyota RAV4 into the back of a Harley-Davidson Softail carrying driver Roger Walden and Ronalyn Maile Sylvia, who were southbound at mile marker 15 when struck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Sylvia, 43, died from her injuries. Walden, 56, survived after first being listed in critical condition when he arrived via helicopter at Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.
Neither was wearing a helmet, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
“My family came upon this accident shortly after it happened,” Tauna La Bare of Endwell, N.Y., posted on Facebook the day after the fatal crash. “I do not think I will ever be able to erase the image of the scene from my brain.”
Bailey’s Facebook page, set to private, said she attended high school in Corpus Christi, Texas.
