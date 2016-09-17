Police: Winn-Dixie manager stole $4K

A former Key West grocery store manager was jailed Wednesday after his employer told police he ripped them off for at least $4,200 in cash from the registers in a little over a month.
Yosmany Alvarez Dominguez, 29, who lives on Stock Island, was arrested on a felony charge of grand theft and 33 felony counts of fraud — one for each time police say he created a phony voucher from the coin collection machine and traded it for cash at the Winn-Dixie in Key West.
Alvarez, who asked for an attorney after police read him his Miranda rights on Wednesday, very likely stole more than $6,500 with the fraudulent Coinstar machine scheme, Winn-Dixie security told police.
“But only 33 of the thefts are captured on camera at this time,” according to the police report, which totals the loss at $4,231.51.
After his arrest midday Wednesday, Alvarez was released from jail the next day about 4 p.m. without having to post bond.
According to police, Alvarez used Winn-Dixie’s cash registers as his personal piggy bank, taking out amounts ranging from $62 to $201 over 47 days. The last three alleged thefts happened June 21, when within 10 minutes separate amounts of $93.52, $96.54 and $169.85 went missing from registers.
Coinstar is a service that offers a gift card or a cash voucher for your change collection. The voucher is treated as cash and can’t be replaced.
Alvarez is accused of using different cash registers between May 6 and June 21 to create 33 fraudulent Coinstar vouchers, with no customers present, according to David Bermudez, the store’s asset protection manager. But Alvarez didn’t cover his tracks well, Bermudez told police, as each transaction matched receipts for missing funds.
Alvarez worked for Winn-Dixie in the Overseas Market shopping center, 2778 N. Roosevelt Blvd, for 11.5 years, and had no problem getting another job in the food selling business. On June 23 — two days after the last alleged cash register theft at Winn-Dixie — Alvarez announced he had started working at one of the two Publix stores in Key West, according to Facebook page.
“How’s the new job?” a friend posted on July 22. Alvarez replied, “Awsome. [sic]
